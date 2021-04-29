Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $13.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

