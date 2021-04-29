William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

PIRS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

