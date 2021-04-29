Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $247.98 and last traded at $246.74, with a volume of 2987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

