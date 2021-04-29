Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Shares of WING opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

