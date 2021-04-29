Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 44,800.0% in April

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 44,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

