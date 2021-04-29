WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 996 ($13.01).

WPP stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 986.20 ($12.88). 1,251,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 938.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 813.02. The company has a market cap of £12.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

