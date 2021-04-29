WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 996 ($13.01).

Shares of LON:WPP traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 984 ($12.86). 1,178,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,508. WPP has a one year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 813.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

