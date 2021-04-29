WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $1,519,500.00 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,972. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

