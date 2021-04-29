Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

