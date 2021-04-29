Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

