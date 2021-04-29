Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XHR opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

