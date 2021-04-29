XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 72,512 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.53, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $139.10.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

