Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Yamato stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. Yamato has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

