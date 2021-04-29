YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Reaches $12.99 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $252.16 or 0.00476675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $545,283.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.00822780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001562 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

