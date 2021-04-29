yieldwatch Price Reaches $1.61 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002997 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $24,642.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00279073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.01115964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00716019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,535.82 or 0.99961459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.