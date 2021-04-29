Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.46. 37,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,213. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

