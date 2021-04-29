Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 5,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.