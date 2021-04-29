Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

