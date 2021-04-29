Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 603,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 498,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

