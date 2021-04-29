Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.29. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

