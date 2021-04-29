Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $43.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.56 billion and the highest is $45.72 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $188.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 billion to $193.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $195.57 billion to $206.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.08. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

