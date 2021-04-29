Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.76 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.37. 7,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,906. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.30 and a 200 day moving average of $278.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.