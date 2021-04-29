Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report sales of $47.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.55 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $36.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $196.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.32 million, with estimates ranging from $205.74 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.90% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

