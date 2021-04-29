Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

VNO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 1,170,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,462,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.