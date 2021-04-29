Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.52 Million

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce $252.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $252.53 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 1,578,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

