Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.85 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

