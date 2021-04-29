Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.70 million, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.