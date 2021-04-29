Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $198.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.50 million and the lowest is $198.49 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $144.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $703.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $709.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $777.95 million, with estimates ranging from $769.80 million to $786.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,932. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. 78,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.