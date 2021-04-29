Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNOV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 8,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,684. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediciNova by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MediciNova by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

