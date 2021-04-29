Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

