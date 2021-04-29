Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

