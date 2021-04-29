Zacks: Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.34. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

NYSE CF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

