Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

