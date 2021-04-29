Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.78.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.