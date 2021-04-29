Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.93 and the lowest is $6.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO traded down $21.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

