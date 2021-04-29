Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRARY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

