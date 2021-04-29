Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

