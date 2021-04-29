Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Sell

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have outperformed the industry year to date. In many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Moreover, a strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led business disruption. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases is expected to aid the top line. However, delayed theatrical releases are causing certain theater chains to close or reduce their operating hours. Low theater system installations and lower ticket sales despite reopening of theaters worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. Moreover, IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry.”

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMAX. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

NYSE IMAX opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.