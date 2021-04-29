Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

OTCMKTS:MMMB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.99.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. Equities analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

