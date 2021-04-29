Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to Hold

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.