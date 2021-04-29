Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Hold

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

SMTS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

