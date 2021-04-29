Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

