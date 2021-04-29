Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to “Buy”

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Eargo stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 497,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,258 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,339.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

