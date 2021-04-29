Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to “Hold”

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. Guardant Health has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 888,019 shares of company stock valued at $140,288,072. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $397,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 262.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

