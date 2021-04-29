Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $449.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and bode well for top and bottom-line growth. Enhanced digital solutions — including Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for long term growth. The recent buyout of Suburban Collection is expected to add $2.4 billion in the firm’s annualized revenues. Since the five-year plan’s roll-out in July 2020, the auto retailer has achieved more than $6.5 billion in total annualized revenues. Encouragingly, the company increased its dividend in each of the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 5.2%. As such, Lithia is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $395.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

