Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

SP stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $799.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 218.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

