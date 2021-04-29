Zcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,695.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.30 or 0.05125761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00475818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.29 or 0.01652446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.00770480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.49 or 0.00531686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00432481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

