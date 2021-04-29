Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $496.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.30 and a 200 day moving average of $411.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.