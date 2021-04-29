Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

ZH stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

