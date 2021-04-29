Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $179.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

