ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $143,616.75 and approximately $2,395.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.